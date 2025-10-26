Another Miami Heat starting lineup change? Three keys for Heat-Knicks
The Miami Heat are coming off a historic scoring performance for the franchise in their second game of the season in Memphis. In life without last year's All-Star Tyler Herro, they've continued to find ways to put the ball in the basket at a rate they just weren't able to last season.
Now they find themselves back home in Miami to suit up for their home opener at 6pm Eastern on Sunday night against the New York Knicks.
So before tip-off, let's evaluate three keys to this match-up:
1. Starting lineup shifting...again?
Erik Spoelstra has made it clear that his starting lineup this season is not set in stone. Obviously swapping things when Herro returns is part of that, but the front-court pairing of Nikola Jovic and Kel'el Ware have to be ready for anything when it comes to their role right now. After Jovic started the opener and Ware got the nod against Memphis, I believe we could see an opening day re-run. When evaluating this match-up with the New York Knicks through a scouting report lens, the Jalen Brunson-Karl Antony Towns two man game is at the top of it. Davion Mitchell will be given that Brunson hounding assignment, but the popping element of Towns would require a lot for Ware early in the game. Seems as if the Heat will plant Bam Adebayo on him early, with Nikola Jovic guarding the wings along with Andrew Wiggins on OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.
2. The need to win the bench battle.
The New York Knicks have scored 51 bench points in their first two games of the season. The Miami Heat scored 76 points off the bench in their last game alone. Yes, the giant lead allowed Miami to stat pad those numbers a bit in the fourth, but the point still stands that the Heat need their bench to outmatch the Knicks. Jaime Jaquez Jr has been a leading force off the bench as an on-ball scorer and initiator, as well as Simone Fontecchio's scoring punch on the edges. The reason their bench play is so crucial to start this year is not just trying to make up for the loss of Herro, but you need constant fresh legs when playing this taxing, fast style that they continue to lean into. The Heat don't want to get into a half-court scoring battle with this team, because it most likely won't go their way. So if the bench can get out and run, it boosts their overall chances.
3. One core Heat player needs to remain an offensive priority.
I already mentioned the chance that Jovic could move into the starting lineup tonight, but that shouldn't be framed as a Kel'el Ware demotion. No matter if it's starting center role or back-up big, the Miami Heat need to continue to make their second year young big an absolute offensive priority. Even before talking about the actual on-court stuff, the energy boost when he's able to create easy ones around the basket simply does a lot for the team and the home building. Aside from that, his vertical spacing really stresses out a defense when simultaneously trying to track a driving ball-handler. It's never been about how many points he puts up with a bunch of loud stat lines, but instead it's about how he gets to his buckets. The lob pass finishes, the soft touch post hooks, and the put-backs under the basket are no longer relief points from a rotational role player. That's the scoring impact from a core piece of this new offensive system.