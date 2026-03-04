Avoiding embarrassment is squarely in Miami Heat's hands

This is not a franchise that makes "not 1, not 2, not 3" proclamations about championships anymore.

The glory days of The Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh are long gone, with the Heat roster far greener and less glittery.

So the goals are more modest, and there's been one that has been shared privately and even publicly by Heat personnel, from the coach to the players, from the start of this season:

Get rid of the scarlet P.

Avoid a fourth straight Play-in Tournament appearance, which means avoiding the seventh through 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, and sneaking into the top six.

Or, as captain Bam Adebayo put it recently, "I don't want to be in this play-in s--- no more."

Now, to be fair, the Heat have managed to find their way out of the play-in and into the playoffs each of the past three seasons; back in 2023, they even made it to the NBA Finals as an eighth seed, with the since-departed Jimmy Butler leading. But it's not the preferred path, neither due to its degree of difficulty nor the stamp of mediocrity it applies.

So here's the bad news with 20 games left, and the Heat at 33-29 after pummeling the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.....

The Heat are currently in a play-in seed, eighth to be exact, tied with the Orlando Magic in the seventh spot but down due to losing all four head-to-head matchups, and thus any tiebreaker.

But here's the silver lining...

The Heat are only half a game out of the sixth spot, following the 76ers' resounding defeat on Tuesday, a loss that came without star center Joel Embiid, who after an excellent run is injured and sidelined again.

And that's not all: the Heat have a lighter schedule than Orlando the rest of the way, and while the Heat are without All-Star guard Norman Powell for at least another week, the Magic may be without versatile forward Franz Wagner even longer, to say nothing of Jalen Suggs's inconsistent availability.

So yes, the young Heat have something to shoot for, and that's how Erik Spoelstra likes it, because he was never signing off on tanking the way other teams have. He said exiting play-in status should remain a motivator during this stretch run.

“I like the pressure for this group. I think we need that pressure to kick us into another gear. There’s going to be a lot of pressure in these games. A lot of clutch moments. Close games. A lot of emotion.



I know we have a lot of competitors in that locker room. I’m banking on that bringing out a better version of ourselves.



We have everything we need — a high-powered offense, and a defense that can be as good as any in the league. But we need to put it together, particularly in the moments of truth.” Spoelstra

How do the Heat accomplish it? It starts by winning the five remaining games against tanking teams, starting with the second game of the two-game set Thursday at home against the Nets. Miami has three games remaining with Washington and one with Indiana.

Take those, and you're at 38 wins. Then the Heat need to win the games against middling teams such as Milwaukee and Atlanta. That would be 40. It would seem that 44 would be enough. So can the Heat get a split of the two games with scorching Charlotte and of the two games with Charlotte and of the two games in Toronto, after the Raptors handled the Heat twice in Miami earlier this season?

That would be 43.

And can the Heat find one or two other wins somewhere -- whether against the Spurs or Rockets or Celtics or 76ers or Pistons, all of which have one more meeting with Spoelstra's squad?

That's what they play for now, the recent Play-in champions who are ready to reliquish that belt.