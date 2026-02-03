Heat Trade Deadline Big Board: Giannis, Ja head 7 potential targets

Although he’s been criticized for personnel decisions dating back to LeBron James’ departure, Miami Heat president Pat Riley has proven he remains among the NBA’s top executives. Despite the team’s on-court performances taking a few steps back since their last Finals appearance, the assets they’ve got to make a splash prior to this trade deadline or this summer do stack up favorably against what most of the league can dangle.

The Heat are short some draft capital, but the reason they’ve been tied into so much trade chatter over the past few months in addition to being a popular destination is because they’re well-positioned to make a splash.

A solid blend of quality players on short or expiring contracts and coveted players on their rookie deals have made Miami a team to watch as the Feb. 5 deadline approaches. Here are the top seven trade targets the Heat can potentially add to make a run in a season where the Eastern Conference is considered wide open.

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

The holy grail of the 2026 NBA trade deadline, Giannis would give the Heat its first MVP on the roster since LeBron James and would place it on the short list of championship contenders for the foreseeable future. Because Miami wouldn't be giving up Bam Adebayo in any deal, the Heat would need those two to thrive as a frontcourt tandem that would, on paper, be among the league's most formidable.

Oct 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

G Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

The Heat have a lead guard that better embodies the defensive tenacity they want at the position as the head of the snake since Davion Mitchell has a friendly contract and serves as the team motor in pushing tempo and pressuring the ball. However, Morant has looked like a star when he has been out there and not injured over the past few weeks, so Miami could pounce if they miss out on Giannis.

G James Harden, L.A. Clippers

Yes, it's a longshot, but we can't make one of these lists without listing a superstar who is suddenly on the trade block given what we've just stated about the Miami Heat. Harden has a player option for next season in addition to a no-trade clause, so understand this would be the longest of longshots unless both parties are amenable, and Cleveland is his most likely destination.

However, the Heat offense has bogged down since their blistering start. Harden's 25.4-point scoring clip is his highest since his last full one with the Rockets and he's back to getting to the free-throw line over eight times per game.

Nov 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) defends Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA Cup game at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

C Myles Turner, Milwaukee

The Bucks pulled what looked like a shrewd move this offseason to try and appease Antetokounmpo, landing the ex-Pacers center despite being very limited in their ability to manuever after using a stretch provision on Damian Lillard and losing Brook Lopez via free agency. Turner hasn't worked out as hoped, struggling to get acclimated and now looking like a bad long-term investment if Giannis is on the way out. If the Heat need to win the Giannis sweepstakes by adding more salary, they'll have a need for another big man if Kel'el Ware is moved, but this would be a financial commitment they wouldn't want any part of unless faced with no other option if they want the "Greek Freak."

F Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State

The Heat aren't likely to take a swing on the former lottery pick, but if they wanted to take a swing on his elite athleticism and potential, there's no time like the present to do so. Kuminga has been rotting on Steve Kerr's bench as a bad fit for most of the season, but the 23-year-old Congolese forward has taken over games in this league and thrived on the biggest stages. He's badly in need of a fresh start.

January 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) moves to the basket against Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

F Rui Hachimura, L.A. Lakers

The Lakers have been linked to interest in Andrew Wiggins, who has a player option for next season. Hachimura comes off the books at season's end, which would help add to Miami's financial flexibility this offseason. This would be especially key if Giannis remains on the Bucks roster. Hachimura has improved under LeBron's tutelage over the past few seasons when healthy.

F Kyle Kuzma, Milwaukee

If the Heat have to take on additional salary to make a Giannis deal work, Kuzma could find himself in South Florida instead of Turner. Acquired by the Bucks for Khris Middleton last season, he's flopped and hasn't lived up to his early potential, so he's bringing up the rear on this list for a reason. That said, if Miami has sacrificed major assets in order to bring Antetokounmpo to South Florida, it's likely that Kuzma would find himself with a spot in Spo's rotation out of necessity.

More Miami Heat stories