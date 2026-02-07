Miami Heat blow huge lead to the Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat were back to regular scheduled programming tonight, as basketbal returned following a two day break that included a quiet trade deadline.

The team looked decently healthy tonight, as only Tyler Herro didn't travel with the team to Boston.

Miami got out to a hot start behind Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo in this one, as they poured it on in that first quarter, getting out to an early double digit lead. But halfway through that third quarter, everything shifted, as it often does, leading to a tie game heading into the fourth quarter.

And eventually, a blown lead and loss.

But let's jump into some takeaways tonight:

1. Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo's hot start.

The story of the first quarter was the lack of offense on Boston's side. Miami held the Celtics to 25% shooting and 1 for 10 from three, getting out to a 29-15 lead. But the offensive story for Miami was Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo. The Heat prioritized involving Powell out the gate, utilizing him in horn sets and double drag screens to flare him out for off the catch triples. He scored a very quick 8 points. Adebayo got two triples to drop in that first quarter which is always a good sign, getting in double figures before the second quarter even started. These two setting a tone together is always going to produce positive things.

2. The Heat's switching puts pressure on Boston...before the run.

As I mentioned, the Celtics had a tough time buying a bucket in that first half. But this shouldn't just be called a slow night in Boston, as the Heat's defense deserves some credit too. The team's switching totally flattened out the pick and rolls in this Celtic offense. Bam Adebayo found himself defending in space more often than Boston would've liked, as they did a good job walling up others down low, including the constant hounding of Davion Mitchell. But as that poor three point shooting piled up, you just knew that would shift eventually. Per usual, that came in the third quarter, as Boston countered by attacking the switches inside. Nikola Vucevic on switches forced some real good things for Boston, leading to the comeback.

3. Inevitability.

Inevitability. It might be the word to describe the remainder of the season. It was inevitable the Heat would be in the same position they were pre trade deadline. It's inevitable this team will be in the play-in no matter how much they win or lose to finish this season. And on nights like tonight when everything is going the Heat's way, it was inevitable that a Boston Celtic run was coming after the nonexistent shooting for the first two and a half quarters. Simply, inevitability.