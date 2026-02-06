Heat vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 6

The Boston Celtics return home after sweeping their two-game Texas road trip. They’ve now won four games in a row and are looking to make it five against the Miami Heat on Friday night.

The Celtics are now 7-2 in their last nine games, while the Heat have alternated losses and wins since ending a road trip with two victories.

Boston could see trade deadline addition NIkola Vucevic make his Celtics debut tonight at home.

The Celtics already beat the Heat twice this season, 129-116 at home and 119-114 on the road.

The oddsmakers have the Celtics as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat +5.5 (-105)

Celtics -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Heat: +195

Celtics: -238

Total

227.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Heat vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 6

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SU, NBCSB

Heat record: 27-25

Celtics record: 33-18

Heat vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro – out

Kasparas Jakucionis – available

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available

Nikola Jovic – available

Pelle Larsson – available

Davion Mitchell – available

Terry Rozier – out

Dru Smith – available

Andrew Wiggins – available

Celtics Injury Report

Josh Minott – out

Max Shulga – out

Jayson Tatum – out

Xavier Tillman – out

John Tonje – out

Heat vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Pelle Larsson takes on a bigger role in the Heat offense with Tyler Herro out. In his 31 games as a starter, he’s averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

The guard has been particularly impressive in his last nine games, averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He’s had at least 18 PRA in all but one of those games, and easily flew over this 17.5 number with 24 or more PRA in his last four contests.

The Celtics will be a tough test for Larsson and the Heat, but this number is low enough that I’m confident that he’ll be able to get there anyway.

Heat vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

The Celtics are hot, and the Heat are not right now, and this -5.5 spread isn’t big enough for me to shy away from taking the home side.

Boston has a point differential of 443-365 during their four-game winning streak, and the Heat haven’t kept any of its recent losses within five points.

The C’s already beat the Heat twice this season, and I don’t see that changing tonight at TD Garden.

Pick: Celtics -5.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.