Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Friday, Mar. 6, 7:00 p.m. EST, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Charlotte)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 92.7 FM (Charlotte)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (34-29) and Charlotte Hornets (32-31) meet for the third and final regular season matchup. So far this season, Miami has won both previous matchups and has now won five of the last six overall against the Nets. It also marks the second of consecutive games against Brooklyn after Miami just recorded a, 124-98, win on Tuesday. The Heat are 84-61 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 45-26 in home games and 39-35 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Brandon Miller

C Moussa Diabate

F Kon Knueppel

F Miles Bridges

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Simone Fontecchio: Out - Groin

Norman Powell: Out - Groin

Nikola Jovic: Out - Back

Trevor Keels: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League Assignment

Vlad Goldin: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

HORNETS

Tidjane Salaun: Out - Calf

Antonio Reeves: Available - G League (Two-Way)

PJ Hall: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Tosan Evboumwan: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +5.5 (-105), Hornets -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Heat +188, Hornets -225

Total points scored: 230.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Jaime Jaquez Jr. after their second consecutive win over the Brooklyn Nets: "We’re arguably at our best when Jaime plays well. I mean there’s a lot of different guys that can impact but when he’s our downhill guy and making things happen in the paint, we become a more dynamic offensive team.”

“Just really rugged and physical with his attacks and we need that. We don’t want to just play around the three point line."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket