Miami Heat Playoff Rooting Guide April 5th, 2026

The Miami Heat enter Easter Sunday still locked in as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. Saturday, the Heat gained a full game on the 76ers as the Heat handled the Wizards and the Pistons took care of Philadelphia.

The Heat don't play on Easter, but there are a lot of games being played that can give the Miami Heat a chance at escaping the NBA play-in tournament.

The Heat currently trail the Raptors by 2.5 games for the 6th seed, and still play them 2 times, providing a real opportunity to move out of the play-in, barring they handle business and get some help.

For those who prefer the Heat stay in the play-in, and lose for a potential lottery pick, simply cheer for the opposite result.

Miami Heat games won’t be the same without this legend pic.twitter.com/g0yZ7Akjjg — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) April 4, 2026

1. Celtics Over Raptors

Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts with guard Derrick White (9) after scoring a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The most important of the bunch takes place in Boston as the Celtics take on the Raptors. A Celtics win will put the Heat just two games back of the 76ers and Raptors for the 6 seed. The 76ers --who the Heat hold the tie breaker over-- and the Raptors who the Heat play two more times. The 6 seed is looking like a race to 45 wins and Miami needs the Celtics help. Boston is 26-11 at home and will be fully healthy, potentially with the return of Nikola Vucevic as well.

2. Timberwolves Over Hornets

Apr 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and guard Vj Edgecombe (77) talk during a break in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves will face the Hornets likely without Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, making it a tough task to beat the surging Hornets. The Heat are only a game back of the Hornets and hold the tie breaker over them. Charlotte has a tough schedule ahead of them so a victory here wouldn't be terrible for the Heat as Charlotte has Boston, Detroit, and New York on Deck.

3. Pelicans Over Magic

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center DeAndre Jordan (left) and forward Zion Williamson (1) talks during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Magic have fallen way short of expectations and have fallen off of a cliff over the past month, including their last 10 games in which they are 3-7. They have been obliterated by the Hawks and Raptors and lost to the Pacers at home. Yet, they beat the Heat in all 5 matchups, meaning Miami will have to finish with a better record than the Magic to be ahead of them in the standings. The Pelicans although tanking, have proven competitive and with the Magic's struggles, anything is possible in this contest.

The Heat will have to run the table to have any chance at a play-in escape, but the games around the league are starting to matter just as much. The Heat have overperformed expectations this season and have still somehow fallen short of where they should be, which has brought us to this point.

4 games to play, 2.5 games to make back. A tough task to avoid a fourth straight play-in trip.