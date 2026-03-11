Bam Adebayo's offensive turnaround is one of the reasons the Miami Heat have gotten back on track. They are on the best stretch of their season at eight games above .500, and his historical night, snatching the second-highest scoring record from the late Kobe Bryant even rattled the brain of Lakers superfan O’Shea Jackson Jr.

It may have come against a basement team like the Washington Wizards, but he gave his Hall-of-Fame candidacy a nice boost on Tuesday because special moments matter. It's possible Miami fans will never get over his name being tattooed in history in between Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant's.

Adebayo has been on a roll since Jan. 10, so he should get serious consideration for Third Team All-NBA. Keep in mind that he has averaged 23.1 points on 44.8% shooting with 10 rebounds and 3.2 assists over his last 29 games. Adding the 3-point shot has made him a more dangerous player, especially when he’s aggressive.

His production picked up first, but don’t forget how he expressed desire to avoid the Play-In Tournament after their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 26. It seemed like wishful thinking since the story of the season had been one step forward, and two steps backward. While there are still 16 games left and they are only a half-game outside of Play-In Tournament territory, Adebayo's words carry extra credibility now.

Since Jan. 10, only three big men are averaging more points than Adebayo: Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama. Notably, Embiid will not hit the minimum 65-game requirement to qualify for awards or an All-NBA team, and Jokić has missed 16, and Wemby was absent 14. Adebayo has only missed eight so far.

Still, there’s more to his game. He has consistently been a top-five defender since 2020, and one could argue the pound-for-pound best. The Heat have some nice pieces around him, but the defense being fourth-ranked is mostly a result of Adebayo’s labors.

Borrowing a term from the Boston Globe’s retired columnist, Bob Ryan, he is their control tower because he fits in any scheme. It’s a shame how voters are so turned on by win totals for individual awards, and in some years, it’s blocked totals. How a player makes the top opposition look should always be the premium.

It is his ninth season, but the run over the last two months has raised his standards. Of course, the Heat likely won’t finish out the season undefeated, but continuing to play at this level should give the team a real chance of being spoilers in the playoffs, if they avoid the Play-In.