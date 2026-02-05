The race for Giannis Antetokounmpo continues.

Nearing the 12 hour marker til the NBA's trade deadline, it's hard not to start with that name as the initial domino that can spark many things across the league's landscape.

That especially goes for the Miami Heat.

They are prioritizing the hunt for former MVP and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it's also important to discuss what a potential pivot would look like.

There are two options within this subject. Option one is Antetokounmpo being moved to a team not named Miami before the deadline, meaning an obvious shift in focus to Ja Morant's situation.

Option two would be Antetokounmpo staying put in Milwaukee past the deadline, meaning a debate begins if the Heat take a last second swing on Morant, or hold their chips for the off-season to continue the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

Yes, there could be chips involved it appears.

This doesn't feel like a gift sitting under the christmas tree on Christmas Day when it comes to the Miami Heat's clear back-up option.

Would the Heat be willing to take on another contract or player from Memphis to make them feel better about this deal? That feels like a conversation that could be approaching.

But as time goes by, and desparation rises, Miami will most likely try and call the bluff of the Grizzlies just to see how willing they would be to move into the remainder of the season with Morant on the roster, after recently moving his co-pilot Jaren Jackson Jr in a deal to the Utah Jazz.

If Giannis is staying put….Miami should take the high upside shot on Ja Morant. — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) February 5, 2026

This alternate move if plan A falls through feels like a necessity in some ways. Just as I mention the Grizzlies not wanting to move past 3pm today with Morant still on the roster, it's going to be quite a hard sell for the Heat to their fans with no pivot in the next 13 hours.

Morant in Miami feels like a decent fit. Just from a pure basketball perspective, somebody that can get downhill in the ways he does, and demand defensive attention at the rate he does, just gives some life to this locker room.

Change is good. Upgrades are even better.

If you're questioning his efficiency decreasing, his attempts around the rim dropping, or his shaky three point percentages, that just feels like things that can be figured out later.

The downhill finishing is still there. That's just a partial product of playing somewhere that you don't want to be, which is familiar for Heat fans who saw it a year ago with Jimmy Butler.

The Heat must remained fully focused on trying to land Antetokounmpo in Miami, but that doesn't mean it's not important to line up your ducks in their back-up plan as well. Morant is that back-up plan.