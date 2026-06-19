

Why Pick No. 13 Is Better Than Its Reputation





Unlucky number 13 is the superstition that originated in the myth that 12 is a perfect number. (Paraskevidekatriphobia) is the official name for the fear of 13. The NBA world goes a long way to dispel this myth. There have been some really good players picked 13th in the NBA draft. NBA Champion Richard Jefferson in 2001, Zach Lavine in 2014, Devin Booker in 2015, Donovan Mitchell in 2017. There is value in pick 13 in every draft and this year’s class is no exception.

The Miami Heat have their own pick number 13 success story in Tyler Herro selected in the 2019 NBA Draft. He has given Miami very productive years and outplayed his draft slot. His lack of availability has him likely on his way out of town seeking a contract extension elsewhere.

The Heat are rumored to be deep into a potential trade with the Milwaukee Bucks for mega star Giannis Antetokounmpo. That trade package includes Miami’s own 13th overall pick in the 2026 draft. This pick is made more valuable not only by the recent success at pick 13 but the overall depth of the class. This is one of the deepest draft classes in recent memory. The fall off doesn’t really start until after pick 25.

The 2026 NBA Draft Is Loaded With Talent

There are numerous teams looking to trade back into the first round of this class. The point guard group is the deepest class since the 1996 point guard draft. You had Allen Iverson, Stephon Marbury, Steve Nash, Derek Fisher and Travis Knight. The value for any team looking to trade back into the class will be high. That put’s the Miami Heat in a great place to be holding at 13th overall.

Just last year the New Orleans Pelicans traded up with the Atlanta Hawks for the right to select Derik Queen 13th. The Hawks received in exchange the 20th pick in 2025 and an Unprotected 2026 first round pick. That unprotected pick the Hawks got ended up being the 8th overall pick in this loaded 2026 class.

If Miami strikes out on Giannis by the draft. Trading back may be a way to still acquire talent in this loaded class while gaining another draft asset for the 2027 class. This class isn’t as weak as first predicted with a lot of kids going back to school to take NIL money.

Heat Culture Has Proven It Can Find Value Anywhere

Miami has proven that it doesn’t matter where they pick. They maximize the selection. The Heat have recently seen success with Jaime Jaquez Jr at pick 18 in the 2023 draft and Kel’el Ware at pick 15 in the 2024 draft class. That class was dubbed by pundits “The worst draft class of all time” which I said at the time would be proven false.

The big win could be Milwaukee fumbling the Giannis thing. He leaves as a free agent in 2027 walking right into a better situation in Miami where they have young promising pieces and the extra draft capital from trading back in the draft. This would be a dream situation for the Heat front office but would the fans be willing to endure another mediocre season with nothing more than a dream of what Giannis could be with another year of his prime fading away.

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