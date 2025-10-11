Play-in likely? ESPN analyst not high on the Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are projected for 37.5 wins this upcoming season, a number that they have come short of only 11 times in their 38-year history.
With the Jimmy Butler drama gone, the acquisition of Norman Powell, and the promising growth of their young stars this seems exactly like the Miami Heat team that always surpasses everyone's expectations, but yet another analyst doesn't believe in this team.
This time, it's Espn's Timothy Legler, one of the hosts of the "ALL-NBA Podcast", stating “I just, gosh I don’t like their team at all… so I’m gonna say, I’ll give them top 6 but I think most likely they’re a play in team and they go home”
His co-host Adam Mares goes on to agree with that statement.
Now while I understand the resentment around this team, a lot of the end result relies on growth and consistency.
After Jimmy Butler left last season it was tough sledding for the Miami Heat, they continued to blow leads, and went on a 4-17 stretch. But then they turned it around, going 8-4 down the stretch, and winning two play-in games to make the playoffs. Miami got comfortable with their roster, Spoelstra found roles for the new guys, Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and even Kyle Anderson.
This year, you add Norman Powell, Jovic is healthy, and most importantly the Heat are led by the NBA's best coach.
What makes this year so intriguing is that there’s finally a sense of stability. For the first time in years, Miami isn’t chasing a superstar or managing constant trade rumors. Instead, they’ve built a deep, flexible rotation around Bam Adebayo’s leadership, Tyler Herro’s scoring, and the versatile young talent waiting to break out. Jović’s growth could be the swing factor, his ability to space the floor and defend multiple positions gives Spoelstra the kind of lineup versatility he thrives on.
And don't forget about Kel'el Ware, the limitless potential that has shown immense flashes and now awaits consistency.
The Heat may not have the flashiest roster in the East, but they do have something far more dangerous: continuity, toughness, and belief. Those qualities have carried them through countless seasons of doubt before and they might just carry them past that 37.5-win mark again.
Because if there’s one lesson the NBA should have learned by now, it’s this: you can question their talent, their ceiling, even their roster construction, but you can never question the Miami Heat’s ability to compete, to adapt, and to win through Heat Culture.
