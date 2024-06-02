Providence's Devin Carter Knows About The Culture So Could Be On Miami Heat's Draft Radar
Devin Carter basically grew up in an NBA locker room.
His dad, Anthony, played four seasons for the Heat before becoming one of their assistant coaches. So the younger Carter knows all about the term Heat Culture and could join it later this month.
Carter, a former guard at Providence, is projected as a mid-first round pick in the draft. The Heat pick at No. 15, so the possibility is there. He said growing up in the locker room helped him mature faster.
"I think just being around pros my whole life, seeing how they maneuver, being in the locker room as a kid, walking around, dapping them up, everything. It helped me a lot just to mature early," Carter said last month at the pre-draft combine. "A lot of people coming into college are still technically in high school. They're little kids. I think I came into college with the right mindset."
Last year the 6-foot-3 Carter averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 37 percent from the 3-point line. He also averaged 1.8 steals and one block.
The defensive end is where Carter really suits the Heat. He enters the league with an already defense-first mentality.
"I think defense is going to get you on the court, whether you're making shots or not," Carter said. "You can miss as many shots as you want but if you're playing defense, you're going to be on the court. I take pride in playing defense. I especially don't like my man to score."
