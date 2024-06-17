Sports Apparel Company Introduces Lionel Messi Bobblehead
Lionel Messi is one of the most recognizable faces in soccer because of his remarkable sklills on the field.
Now, a major sports apparel company is looking to add to his brand. FOCO recently released a bobblehead to represent Messi and other soccer megastars.
Here's the release from company:
"The collection features Bighead bobbleheads of Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets. Along with the basic bigheads, we will also be releasing a variant bighead of Lionel Messi in a different Inter Miami kit. Each bobblehead stands at 9.5 inches and retails for $65 apart from the Messi variant that retails for $80. Alba, Suarez, and Busquets are individually numbered out of 144. The Messi bighead is numbered out of 1024 and the Messi variant is numbered out of 224."
In the past, FOCO has released bobbleheads and clothing for various South Florida professional teams. They've also represented Miami Heat players Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.
For more information, visit HERE.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com