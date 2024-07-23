Workout Video Shows Tyler Herro Make A Ridiculous Amount Of Consecutive 3-pointers
Things didn't end well for Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro last season.
He struggled in their loss to the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. So it appears Herro is doing everything possible to avoid a repeat.
A video surfaced Monday of Herro putting in some serious work in the gym. It showed him making 37 straight 3-pointers from the same spot at the Heat training facility. Most of the shots didn't even rattle around the rim.
It should make Heat fans feel good about Herro's mindset entering this season. He endured another offseason filled with trade speculation. Once again, he survived the rumor mill to return for another year.
Herro averaged 16.8 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in the five-game series loss to the Celtics. He shot poorly in all but one of the games while attempting to make up for the absences of Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier. Both were out with injuries but it once again raised questions about Herro's ability.
With a healthy Butler and Rozier, Herro gets another opportunity to prove his worth. He is just two seasons removed from winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. The Heat are hoping he regains that form to help them rise again as contenders.
If this video is any indication, Herro is ready for a bounce back season.
