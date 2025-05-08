Hornets Star Brandon Miller Testifies in Case About 2023 Shooting in Tuscaloosa
Former Alabama wing and current Charlotte Hornets star Brandon Miller testified on Thursday that he was nearly shot in a January 2023 incident in Tuscaloosa that killed Jamea Harris.
Miller testified as part of the prosecution's case against Michael Lynn Davis, who is accused of fatally shooting Harris. Miller's former Alabama teammate, Darius Miles, was also charged in the case with "aiding and abetting" Davis. To date, Miller has not been charged or accused of a crime.
Miller spoke for almost 90 minutes on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN. Miller said under oath that he drove his Dodge Charger to the scene of the crime near an area known as The Strip in Tuscaloosa with Miles's gun in the backseat. Alabama basketball manager Cooper Lee was with Miller in his vehicle.
A majority of the testimony given by Miller on Thursday surrounded a series of text messages he exchanged with Miles when he agreed to bring him his gun. While Miller was driving, he received a text from Miles saying "I need my joint. ...[Real life] just got da fakin'." Miller testified that he understood that to mean that someone was "putting on a front" so Miles needed his weapon. Miller also testified that he thought someone was trying to scare Miles.
Miller further testified that he didn't know what had transpired between Davis and the victim prior to arrival, or if the gun would be used.
When Miller arrived at the scene, he parked behind another former Alabama teammate Jaden Bradley's Dodge Challenger. Miles and Davis were seen walking up to Miller's car and retrieving the gun from the backseat. At that point, Davis asked Miles if the gun was loaded, and Miller testified that he was unaware of what was about to transpire.
After Miles and Davis left the car, footage showed Miller and Lee talking in the vehicle. At that moment, shots rang out from Davis, who shot in the direction of Miller's car. Miller and Lee sped off, but a bullet had struck and killed Harris. Miller and Lee were unharmed.
Miller said after the shooting he spoke with an attorney and police investigators shortly thereafter. He has cooperated with authorities ever since.
Davis is facing life in prison if convicted. Miles's trial for aiding and abetting has not been scheduled.