2022-23 Charlotte Hornets Schedule Revealed

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL TIP-OFF TIMES

10/19 at San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

10/21 vs New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m.

10/23 at Atlanta Hawks, 5 p.m.

10/26 at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

10/28 at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

10/29 vs Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m.

10/31 vs Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m.

11/2 at Chicago Bulls, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

11/4 at Memphis Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

11/5 vs Brooklyn Nets, 7 p.m.

11/7 vs Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

11/9 vs Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m.

11/10 at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

11/12 at Miami Heat, 8 p.m.

11/14 at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

11/16 vs Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

11/18 at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

11/20 at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m.

11/23 vs Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.

11/25 vs Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m.

11/28 at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

12/2 vs Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

12/3 vs Milwaukee Bucks, 6 p.m.

12/5 vs Los Angeles Clippers, 7 p.m.

12/7 at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.

12/9 vs New York Knicks, 7 p.m.

12/11 at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m.

12/14 vs Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

12/16 vs Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m.

12/18 at Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m.

12/19 at Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m.

12/21 at Los Angeles Clippers, 7:30 p.m. (NBATV)

12/23 at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

12/26 at Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. (NBATV)

12/27 at Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. (NBATV)

12/29 vs Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m.

12/31 vs Brooklyn Nets, 7 p.m.

1/2 vs Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m.

1/4 vs Memphis Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

1/6 at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.

1/8 at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.

1/10 at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

1/12 at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

1/14 vs Boston Celtics, 7 p.m.

1/16 vs Boston Celtics, 1 p.m. (NBATV)

1/18 at Houston Rockets, 7 p.m.

1/21 at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

1/23 at Utah Jazz, 7 p.m.

1/24 at Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.

1/26 vs Chicago Bulls, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

1/29 vs Miami Heat, 1 p.m.

1/31 at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.

2/2 at Chicago Bulls, 7 p.m.

2/3 at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

2/5 vs Orlando Magic, 1 p.m.

2/8 at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

2/10 at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

2/11 vs Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m.

2/13 vs Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m.

2/15 vs San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

2/24 at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m.

2/25 vs Miami Heat, 7 p.m.

2/27 vs Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

3/1 vs Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.

3/3 vs Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

3/5 at Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m.

3/7 at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

3/9 at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

3/11 vs Utah Jazz, 7 p.m.

3/12 vs Cleveland Cavaliers, 5 p.m.

3/14 vs Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

3/17 vs Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.

3/20 vs Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

3/23 at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m.

3/24 at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

3/26 vs Dallas Mavericks, 1 p.m.

3/28 at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m.

3/31 vs Chicago Bulls, 7 p.m.

4/2 vs Toronto Raptors, 1 p.m.

4/4 vs Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m.

4/7 vs Houston Rockets, 7 p.m.

4/9 at Cleveland Cavaliers, 1 p.m.

