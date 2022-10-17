All Hornets Announce Partnership with The Crown Club

Announcement

Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season All Hornets are proud to announce a partnership with "The Crown Club", the largest and most engaged Charlotte Hornets fan community out there. At All Hornets we are committed to helping Hornets fans connect to each other to help build a stronger, more knowledgeable fan base. The Crown Club is a friendly and inclusive environment for people of all ages and backgrounds, as long as you're a Hornets fan you will fit in just fine! The Crown Club was originally established in 2021 by the founders of the "Bring Back The Buzz" movement which helped the Hornets name return to Charlotte. To find out more click HERE

About The Crown Club

The Crown Club is partnered with the Panthers "The Roaring Riot" and is committed to delivering away trips, tailgates, community events and much more. The fan union hosts about 45+ events a year. A major chunk of those being “TEAL” gates at a bar called The Local down the street from the arena for every home games and where members eat for free. Co-found Evan Kent says “I tell people, if you come to at least two games a season the membership is worth it for the food alone”. The other events can range from charity cookouts to watch parties like they had for the Play-in game last season that had over 200 people in attendance. A portion of every membership due goes to the Rollin’ Hornets, the Hornets wheelchair basketball team.



The Crown Club is planning a watch party for the season opener as well as a big party at the Local for the home opener where all are welcome to come grab a beer on their tab! Evan urges everyone to attend to make those game day experiences that bit more meaningful.

“It’s the little things. Through the ups and downs of a season I know I’m not alone and that I can walk into the tailgate and see a group of familiar faces every night that love my team as much as I do. We have become a family of sorts and that just makes going to the games that bit more special.”

- Season Opener Watch Party – Open to the public (all welcome). It’s at Divine Barrel Brewing on Oct. 19. Free Pizza, Giveaways and Crown Club Kolsch Can release!





- Home Opener TealGate - @ The Local (105 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28202) It’s open to the public, There will be a keg for everyone that will go on the Crown Club tab. Crown Club Members get free food (just like every home game).

- ATL Takeover (NEW DATE: Saturday, January 21) – Hop on the luxury bus down to ATL for the day on October 23rd to show the Hawks how Hornets fans and The Crown Club gets down - and maybe bring some excitement down to the A.