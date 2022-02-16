Anthony Edwards Leaves Game vs Hornets with Ankle Injury

The Minnesota star guard will not return to the game.

Minnesota starting small forward Anthony Edwards left Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with an ankle injury and will not return.

In 18 minutes of action, Edwards registered 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, and 1 assist. He had a fairly off night shooting going 3/10 from the field, 1/6 from beyond the three-point line, and 2/5 from the free throw line.

The Hornets led the Timberwolves 58-52 at the half.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.