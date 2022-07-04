Skip to main content

Arnoldas Kulboka Leaves Hornets

The Lithuanian is headed back overseas.

Small Forward Arnoldas Kulboka will not be returning to the Charlotte Hornets in 2022 as he has agreed to a one-year deal with Promitheus Patras in Greece, according to a report from Eurohoopsnet. 

Kulboka was selected in the 2nd round (55th overall) in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Hornets and spent the majority of his time down in the G-League with the Greensboro Swarm. Although he only played in two career games with the Hornets, Kulboka did make franchise history by becoming the first-ever player to be drafted + stashed and end up playing for the team. 

In 30 games for the Swarm this past season, Kulboka averaged 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 44% from the field and 41% from three-point range.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17875355_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Should the Hornets Still Look to Trade Gordon Hayward?

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
USATSI_18608142_168388579_lowres
News

REPORT: Two Assistants to Join Steve Clifford's Staff

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
USATSI_17856895_168388579_lowres
Free Agency 2022

Stinger: Discussing Cody Martin's Deal to Return to Charlotte

By James Plowright20 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-07-03T113524.365
News

Hot Clicks: Bouknight's Injury, Bridges Arrested, Martin Returns + More

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_17365077
News

Cody Martin Re-Signs with Charlotte Hornets

By James PlowrightJul 2, 2022
USATSI_17448626_168388579_lowres
Free Agency 2022

Report: Hornets "Expected" to Withdraw Bridges Qualifying Offer

By James PlowrightJul 2, 2022
kai jones
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Official Summer League Roster

By Austin Leake and James PlowrightJul 1, 2022
16499962248890
News

Bridges Wife Mychelle Johnson Releases Details of Incident

By James PlowrightJul 1, 2022