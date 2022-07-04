Arnoldas Kulboka Leaves Hornets

Small Forward Arnoldas Kulboka will not be returning to the Charlotte Hornets in 2022 as he has agreed to a one-year deal with Promitheus Patras in Greece, according to a report from Eurohoopsnet.

Kulboka was selected in the 2nd round (55th overall) in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Hornets and spent the majority of his time down in the G-League with the Greensboro Swarm. Although he only played in two career games with the Hornets, Kulboka did make franchise history by becoming the first-ever player to be drafted + stashed and end up playing for the team.

In 30 games for the Swarm this past season, Kulboka averaged 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 44% from the field and 41% from three-point range.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.