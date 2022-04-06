Skip to main content

Borrego Explains Not Playing Montrezl Harrell vs Heat

For the first time since arriving in Charlotte, Harrell failed to see the floor.

It took me about until the midway point of the second quarter to realize that Hornets big man Montrezl Harrell had not checked into the game. As we got deeper into the game, it became apparent that Harrell would not see the floor. 

Considering the Hornets are jostling for playoff position, I would have thought that playing Harrell would be a no-brainer. Even when the game was well in Miami's hands at the end, head coach James Borrego inserted Nick Richards instead of Harrell. In his postgame press conference following the 144-115 loss, Borrego gave an explanation on the situation.

"It was just a rotation that we went to tonight. We played smaller against their group, so whether we stay with this rotation, I'll figure that out moving forward but that's where we went tonight. We can trim a little bit or we can add. I think the Gordon thing was a factor and that happened late today, so that threw us off a little bit but we have a few days figure that out."

The Hornets will be back inside Spectrum Center on Thursday to face the Orlando Magic. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

zoom_0
News

WATCH: James Borrego, P.J. Washington & Miles Bridges Postgame vs Heat

By Schuyler Callihan11 hours ago
USATSI_17983995_168388579_lowres
News

Heat Run Away from Hornets Late as Defense Disappears Again

By Schuyler Callihan12 hours ago
USATSI_17977880_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Starting Lineup vs Heat

By Schuyler Callihan15 hours ago
USATSI_17875357_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Gordon Hayward Ruled Out vs Heat

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
USATSI_17709483_168388579_lowres
News

Score Predictions for Hornets at Heat

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
USATSI_17709528_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Heat

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-04-03T204537.180
News

Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat Game Preview

By Schuyler CallihanApr 4, 2022
USATSI_17448898_168388579_lowres
News

NBA Announces Tip Time for Hornets Regular Season Finale vs Wizards

By Schuyler CallihanApr 4, 2022