Borrego Gives Latest Update on Gordon Hayward

The Hornets could see their veteran leader return soon.

The Charlotte Hornets have been playing without veteran starter Gordon Hayward since February 7th when he suffered an ankle injury against the Toronto Raptors. Over the last two years, the Hornets have not been the same team when Hayward is out of the lineup. In fact, they struggle mightily. This year alone, they are 6-11 in 17 games without Hayward and have a record of 15-30 dating back to last season.

Monday afternoon, Hornets head coach James Borrego told reporters that Hayward is inching closer to his return although a timetable is not imminent. 

"Gordon is making progress, I can say that," Borrego said. "I feel like he's pushing and he's heading in the right direction. Where that leaves us, I don't know yet. What I can say is that he is making positive progress and hopefully we'll have a better update here soon. I can't even speculate but he is out of the boot and he's making progress there. I've been on the floor with him a few times, but I just can't speculate on time beyond that. We'll just take it one day at a time, one week at a time, and see where he's at. Let's hope by the end of this week we've made some serious progress and hope to have another update next week."

