Bridges Takes Over vs Knicks, Clinches Postseason Spot for Hornets

The Hornets got off to a quick start jumping out to a 7-1 lead, but the tables turned in a heartbeat as the Knicks started hitting some shots from three (two from Julius Randle) to go on a 15-4 run. Charlotte did a good job of attacking the paint and were extremely unselfish, notching 19 assists in the first half. After one quarter of play, Miles Bridges and R.J. Barrett led their respective teams with 11 points each as the Knicks held a two-point advantage, 31-29.

The bench was huge for the Hornets, especially Kelly Oubre Jr. who led the team with 13 points at the break. The Hornets had 27 bench points to the New York's seven. After a back and forth start, the Hornets went into the locker room with a 58-55 lead.