Bridges Wife Mychelle Johnson Releases Details of Incident

Statement - We are a basketball website, our goal is to offer insight and analysis of the Charlotte Hornets. We are doing our best to report as accurately and sensitively as possible on the Miles Bridges domestic violence arrest.

On the opening night of free agency more information on the domestic violence charge was released by Miles Bridges' wife Mychelle Johnson via her Instagram page (thechelleyj).

In the post Mychelle released several images of her injuries which are so troubling we have decided not to share them. We have chosen to share the picture of her medical discharge note which details the injuries she has suffered due to the incident.

Mychelle Johnson also released the following caption alongside her post