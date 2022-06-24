Is Bryce McGowens Another 2nd Round Masterstroke?

Charlotte went into the 2022 NBA Draft with the 45th pick but ended up packaging it alongside a 2023 2nd round pick (Via NYK) to move up to the 40th pick to select Bryce McGowens. Following the draft Kupchak said the team "Scrambled" to move up and select McGowens as they had him ranked "Much higher".

Bryce McGowens is a South Carolina native so is staying close to home after being selected by Charlotte, he was well known by the Hornets scouts. Coming into the draft McGowens draft range was from 20-40 so this projects as exceedingly good value. Charlotte were one of several teams with a 1st round grade on the Nebraska freshman. Both myself (28th) and my Draft Show co-host Chase Whitney (20th) had him ranked highly and have already established ourselves as the majority stock holders in "McGowens Island".

So for those who haven't seen McGowens play, what can you expect? I've listed out some strengths/weaknesses and linked to a fantastic scouting video below

STRENGTHS

Long, athletic combo guard with NBA skills

Looks to attack off the dribble, good euro step/rip through moves

Aggressive and confident slasher, exceedingly high foul rate (FTA 6.3per game 83%)

Shot creation and shot making upside (27% 3pt overall, 35% on catch + shoot 3s)

Uses floaters and soft touch finishes around the rim

Uses hesitations to get past defenders

Good dribble combinations into pull ups/drives

AREAS TO IMPROVE

Slim frame; only 180 lbs

Below average college defender

Too upright in stance, struggles to contain the ball

Shot selection; takes tough contested shots

Passing instincts; looks to shoot first

Creating scoring opportunities for others

Inefficient driving left

There just isn't often the chance to add someone with McGowens natural scoring ability and size this late in the draft. I don't expect McGowens to get near the rotation this season, but this is the perfect high upside, 2nd round sleeper to take a swing on. It appears likely McGowens will be on a two way contract, meaning one of Kulboka or Scottie Lewis will be moved on for the 22-23 season. This makes sense considering earlier in the evening Charlotte traded the 13th pick due to the current state of the roster as explained by Kupchak.



Overall, McGowens adds a young prospect who many thought might return for a Sophmore season and if he did was projected to go in the 1st round. To be able to acquire someone with that talent level in the 2nd round and embed them into Charlotte's development system in Greensboro seems like a win right now. However, caution must be urged, on average few 2nd round picks end up contributing. For every Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels, there's a Vernon Carey and Nick Richards. Seeing how McGowens performs in summer league surrounded by a much more talented roster where he doesn't have to be the primary offensive option should give a good window into his potential.