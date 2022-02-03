Career Night from LaMelo Ball Not Enough for Hornets in Boston

BOSTON, MA - LaMelo Ball posted a new career-high Wednesday night with 38 points, but the Hornets still came up short to the Boston Celtics 113-107.

"He plays well here," head coach James Borrego said of LaMelo Ball. "The way they play us, they force a lot of that one-on-one action and he's one of those guys that can get downhill and create for us. He was fantastic tonight. Very mature game."

The first quarter was a game of runs. Boston scored the first four points of the game while the Hornets were still trying to figure some things out offensively. They quickly found some answers going on a 9-0 run, but that was wiped out by a 10-2 run by the Celtics. Charlotte looked pretty solid defensively but really struggled to find the bottom of the net from deep connecting on only 2/9 from three in the quarter.

Boston had issues taking care of the ball with 13 turnovers in the first half alone with Jaylen Brown being responsible for five of them. Josh Richardson stepped up for the C's off the bench hitting a trio of threes on four attempts. Despite another slow start from deep (4/16), the Hornets were able to keep the game close by attacking the rim and getting to the free throw line. Kelly Oubre Jr. and LaMelo Ball each got to the stripe six times in the first half and went a combined 10/12. The Hornets should have had the lead going into the locker room but the officials didn't call what appeared to be a clear goaltend on Robert Williams III who blocked Terry Rozier's shot at the end of the shot clock. The no-call made it a 54-53 score, advantage Boston.

Of all people, Al Horford hit a pair of threes in the opening minutes of the third quarter to get things rolling for the Celtics. Marcus Smart joined in on the party by knocking down back-to-back threes himself, forcing James Borrego to burn a timeout. After falling behind 70-60, LaMelo Ball and P.J. Washington went on a 10-0 run themselves to tie things back up. Charlotte would only manage to score eight points in the final four minutes of the third. Miles Bridges exited the game at the tail end of the quarter after taking a shot to the face. He wouldn't return until about the four-minute mark in the fourth.

At that point, the Hornets were trailing 102-91 and needed to figure things out quickly in order to have a chance in the final two minutes to win the game. Five free throws from Ball, a three from Rozier, and another three from Washington brought Charlotte back to within one, 105-104 with 1:25 to go. The Celtics won the game thanks to the Hornets overplaying on the defensive end getting called for reaching in and being too aggressive guarding the ball. Boston made six free throws in the final minute and change to put the Hornets away.

"Defensively, we were just undisciplined. Two fouls there. One on Marcus Smart and one on [Jayson] Tatum. We gave them four free throws right there. We've got to be more disciplined. Those are teachable moments. Our guys have to be more locked in in those areas instead of reaching, fouling. Make them earn it."

The Hornets will return home Friday to host the Cleveland Cavaliers which will mark the start of a four-game homestand.

