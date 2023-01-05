Hornets 10 Day Contract Candidates

As of January 5th the Charlotte Hornets can sign players to 10 day contracts due to their open roster spot.

Charlotte came into the 2022-23 season carrying an open roster spot which at the moment remains vacant. While eventually this might be used to sign Brides or convert McGowens two way contract, until that point the Hornets should look to sign a free agent to a 10 day contract. Last season the team signed Isaiah Thomas via 10 day contracts before signing him for the rest of the season. Thomas became not only a useful rotation player, but emerged as a veteran leader to a young Hornets team.

I've gone through every current NBA free agent and created a list of players who I think would make sense to take a chance on.

W/PF Justin Champagnie - Recently waived by the Toronto Raptors, Champagnie has played well in the G-league as a tough, hard nosed playing forward. With Oubre sidelines for sometime, this could be a free look at a player who is still only 21 and plays with the defensive toughness and physicality Steve Clifford desires.

SG/SF PJ Dozier - It was only 2020 when PJ Dozier was playing major rotation minutes for the Denver Nuggets until he tore his ACL in his left knee. Dozier is now back healthy and playing regularly in the G-league, he would give a versatile wing defender who can shoot and playmake a little.

PF/C Paul Millsap - This is all about veteran leadership, he would have the Haslem type role in Charlotte. Millsap is a multi time all star and knows how to succeed in the league, it's clear this team needs some more vocal leadership.

SG/SF Xavier Sneed - A familiar name to most, Sneed played summer league for the Hornets this past year and has spent the previous two seasons in Greensboro. Sneed signed a 10 day contract last year with the Grizzlies last season, but ended up back in North Carolina. He's a prototypical 3&D wing, he doesn't do much outside of shoot and defend. With Hayward/Oubre missing time, he would make some sense as he knows the offensive and defensive system well. Rewarding a hardworking member of the Swarm also helps build trust with the players and coaching staff that good play will be rewarded.

SG/SF Kent Bazemore - A multi year NBA vet, he's always been known as a good leader and locker room presence.

SG/SF DeAndre Bembry - Bembry was starting for the Nets as their premier defensive stopper last season until a season ending right knee injury in February 2022 sidedlind him. If he's getting back to being fully healthy, Charlotte could look to add a vet who can help on the defensive side of the ball.

PG/SG Joel Ayayi - A minor draft crush of mine from 2021, I had Ayai ranked 42nd on my board and still believe he could be an NBA contributor. This isn't a "NBA Veteran Leadership" type signing, but an upside swing on a connective piece type role player. Ayayi has been playing for the Lakers G-league team and played well on both sides of the abll.

SF/PF David Nawaba - A High energy defender, Nawaba was always popular in the locker room in Houston and Chicago. Now 29, he's got more experience than most when it comes to being on the edge of the league.

SG/SF Jeremy Lamb -Lamb had his best years as a pro under Clifford in Charlotte, a serious knee injury in Indiana largely derailed his career. Clifford knows he can trust Lamb to execute and play the right way, this would be a safe choice.

SG/SF Wes Iwundu - Clifford had Iwundu as a rookie in Orlando, he's also got some familiarity with players on the roster after completing training camp with the team following the Devonte Graham trade in 2022.

SF/PF Al Fariq Aminu, SG/SF Denzel Valentine, SF/PF Moe Harkless, SG/SF Kent Bazemore

All these guys are very experienced multi year NBA veteran players. These guys have all been a part of winning and losing situations and have played for several head coaches. If Clifford wants an adult in the room who he can trust to execute, these guys will do just that. All are past their best and on the downside of their careers, but are true pros.

