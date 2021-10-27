Skip to main content
    October 27, 2021
    Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Magic

    The lineup is set for tonight's game.
    Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's season opener against the Orlando Magic.

    G LaMelo Ball

    G Kelly Oubre Jr.

    F Miles Bridges

    F Gordon Hayward

    C Mason Plumlee

    The Hornets and Magic are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST

