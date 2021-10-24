Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets Game Preview
Game 2: Charlotte Hornets (2-0) vs Brooklyn Nets (1-1)
The Charlotte Hornets are looking to take the NBA by storm on Sunday and move to 3-0 on the season. A win over the Nets will certainly give the Hornets a ton of attention even though it's only October. Charlotte defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-112 on Friday while the Nets edged out a five-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Nets have a deep bench so getting them into foul trouble won't really play much of a factor. For Charlotte, they have to key in on two things - turnovers and free throws. Last year, the Hornets were one of the worst teams in the NBA at getting to the free-throw line. To stay in this game, the Hornets need to get to the charity stripe and cash in when they do. As for the turnovers, you can't give a potent offense extra possessions. Should Charlotte turn the ball over 15 or more times, it's going to be hard to come out on top.
2020-21 Team Stats
PPG: 109.0 (BKN), 123.0 (CHA)
RPG: 45.5 (BKN), 46.0 (CHA)
APG: 22.5 (BKN), 30.5 (CHA)
FG%: 45.3% (BKN), 47.5% (CHA)
3FG%: 41.14% (BKN), 41.3% (CHA)
FT%: 70.2% (BKN), 72.7% (CHA)
2020-21 Team Leaders (Returners only):
Minutes: James Harden/Joe Harris - 31.0 (BKN), Gordon Hayward - 35.0 (CHA)
FG%: LaMarcus Aldridge 71.4% (BKN), Cody Martin - 61.5% (CHA)
3FG%: Patty Mills - 100% (BKN), LaMelo Ball - 66.7% (CHA)
PPG: Kevin Durant - 30.5 (BKN), LaMelo Ball - 24.0 (CHA)
RPG: Kevin Durant - 13.0 (BKN), Mason Plumlee - 12.0 (CHA)
APG: Kevin Durant - 8.0 (BKN), Ish Smith - 6.5 (CHA)
SPG: James Harden - 1.5 (BKN), LaMelo Ball - 3.5 (CHA)
Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game
Nets roster
PG: Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills, Jevon Carter, Marcus Zegarowski
SG: James Harden, DeAndre Bembry', Cam Thomas, David Duke Jr.
SF: Bruce Brown, Kessler Edwards, Joe Harris
PF: Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, James Johnson, Paul Millsap, Nic Claxton
C: Day'Ron Sharpe
Head coach: Steve Nash
Hornets roster
PG: LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith
SG: Terry Rozier, James Bouknight, Kelly Oubre Jr., Scottie Lewis
SF: Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Cody Martin
PF: P.J. Washington, Kai Jones, JT Thor, Arnoldas Kulboka, Jalen McDaniels
C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards, Vernon Carey Jr.
Head coach: James Borrego
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.