Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets Game Preview

Game 2: Charlotte Hornets (2-0) vs Brooklyn Nets (1-1)

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to take the NBA by storm on Sunday and move to 3-0 on the season. A win over the Nets will certainly give the Hornets a ton of attention even though it's only October. Charlotte defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-112 on Friday while the Nets edged out a five-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets have a deep bench so getting them into foul trouble won't really play much of a factor. For Charlotte, they have to key in on two things - turnovers and free throws. Last year, the Hornets were one of the worst teams in the NBA at getting to the free-throw line. To stay in this game, the Hornets need to get to the charity stripe and cash in when they do. As for the turnovers, you can't give a potent offense extra possessions. Should Charlotte turn the ball over 15 or more times, it's going to be hard to come out on top.

2020-21 Team Stats

PPG: 109.0 (BKN), 123.0 (CHA)

RPG: 45.5 (BKN), 46.0 (CHA)

APG: 22.5 (BKN), 30.5 (CHA)

FG%: 45.3% (BKN), 47.5% (CHA)

3FG%: 41.14% (BKN), 41.3% (CHA)

FT%: 70.2% (BKN), 72.7% (CHA)

2020-21 Team Leaders (Returners only):

Minutes: James Harden/Joe Harris - 31.0 (BKN), Gordon Hayward - 35.0 (CHA)

FG%: LaMarcus Aldridge 71.4% (BKN), Cody Martin - 61.5% (CHA)

3FG%: Patty Mills - 100% (BKN), LaMelo Ball - 66.7% (CHA)

PPG: Kevin Durant - 30.5 (BKN), LaMelo Ball - 24.0 (CHA)

RPG: Kevin Durant - 13.0 (BKN), Mason Plumlee - 12.0 (CHA)

APG: Kevin Durant - 8.0 (BKN), Ish Smith - 6.5 (CHA)

SPG: James Harden - 1.5 (BKN), LaMelo Ball - 3.5 (CHA)

Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game

Nets roster

PG: Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills, Jevon Carter, Marcus Zegarowski

SG: James Harden, DeAndre Bembry', Cam Thomas, David Duke Jr.

SF: Bruce Brown, Kessler Edwards, Joe Harris

PF: Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, James Johnson, Paul Millsap, Nic Claxton

C: Day'Ron Sharpe

Head coach: Steve Nash

Hornets roster

PG: LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith

SG: Terry Rozier, James Bouknight, Kelly Oubre Jr., Scottie Lewis

SF: Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Cody Martin

PF: P.J. Washington, Kai Jones, JT Thor, Arnoldas Kulboka, Jalen McDaniels

C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards, Vernon Carey Jr.

Head coach: James Borrego

