Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns Game Preview

INJURY REPORT:

HORNETS - QUESTIONABLE: LaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist) DOUBTFUL: Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) OUT: Kelly Oubre (L Hand surgery).

SUNS- OUT Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Jae Crowder.

GAME PREVIEW:

Well, the Charlotte Hornets weren't able to collect their first three-game winning streak of the season thanks to the Utah Jazz. In Charlotte's defense, it was an uphill battle having to deal without LaMelo Ball who did not play due to wrist and ankle soreness. He is questionable for tonight's game.

The Hornets had an odd night offensively, hitting just 2/16 shots from three-point range. Terry Rozier made both threes, meaning the rest of the team combined to go 0/8. Quite frankly, there just weren't many shots for Charlotte to take and you have to give a tip of the hat to Utah for their effort on the defensive end.

Phoenix comes hobbling into this one as well with their two biggest pieces out of the lineup - Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Because of the injuries, the Suns have had an up-and-down year. They got out to a red-hot 15-6 start but have had a couple of three-game skids to go along with a five and six-game losing streak over the last two months. That said, they've managed to win their last three and a win tonight over the Hornets would put them above .500 for the first time since January 4th.

Key for the Hornets: Contain Mikal Bridges, pound the paint

Even in Devin Booker's absence, the Phoenix Suns are still shooting it at a high clip from three, particularly Mikal Bridges (39.5% 3FG). He's made multiple threes in four of the last five games and is averaging 23.8 points during that span. Charlotte ranks 26th in the league in three-point defense and it was a big problem in last night's game as the Jazz drained 16 from beyond the arc.

I'm sure Steve Clifford would like a healthier balance of threes in this game but they need to remain aggressive and attack the paint. Bismack Biyombo is a good interior defender, but the matchup is more favorable for Mason Plumlee and Mark Williams than if Ayton were out there. Another double-double from Plumlee and quality minutes from Williams off the bench will give Charlotte a chance.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Hornets: G Rozier, F McDaniels, F Hayward, F Washington, C Plumlee

Suns: G Paul, F Craig, F Bridges, F Johnson, C Biyombo

