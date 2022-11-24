The Hornets Snap Their Five-Game Home Losing Streak with a Win Against the 76ers

The Hornets (finally) get back in the win column as they beat an injury battered 76ers squad 107-101.

The Hornets last home win was against the Warriors on October 29th. The Hornets also ended an eight-game home losing streak to the 76ers. Previously, the last time the Hornets beat the 76ers at home was November 2nd, 2016. This win marks just the Hornets second home win of the season and their 5th win of the season.

The Hornets started out the game sluggish from their two full days of rest. The Sixers had more energy starting out the game as they opened with an 14-5 run in the first 5 minutes of play. Montrezl Harrell picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter. Dennis Smith Jr and Jalen McDaniels were the first substitutions of the game for the Hornets. De'Anthony Melton (13 pts) and Tobias Harris (6) combined for 19 of the 76ers 33 first quarter points. Clifford used his challenge halfway through the first on a Jalen McDaniels foul that also resulted in a goaltend. Clifford was unsuccessful with the challenge (foul), but the referees reversed the goaltend. De'Anthony Melton and Pj Washington made the first threes of the game at the 2 minute mark of the game. Furkan Korkmaz knocked down a three-pointer to give the 76ers a 33-21 lead after the first quarter. The 76ers shot 60% in the quarter and the Hornets shot just 39%.

In the second quarter, it started with the 76ers hacking early on. The Hornets were in the bonus for the final 10:22 of the half. Terry Rozier scored his first points of the game with 9:34 left in the second quarter. The Hornets started the second quarter on a 15-8 run. Kai Jones got some early playing time as he checked in with 8:05 remaining in the half. Unfortunately, the Hornets had more bad injury luck, as Dennis Smith Jr went down with a left ankle sprain and did not return. Shake Milton received a technical foul in the quarter for throwing the ball back at Jalen McDaniels. Montrezl Harrell made his return to Charlotte and made an impact. He scored 8 straight points in the second and finished with 16 points and 7 rebounds. The Hornets ended the half with a 9-2 run behind 3 straight Hornets three-pointers. The Hornets outscored the 76ers 32-21 in the quarter and trailed 54-53 at halftime. PJ Washington had 12 points in the first half and Nick Richards made a big impact to spark the Hornets run with 10 points and 4 rebounds. Jalen McDaniels also poured in 9 points off the bench for the Hornets in the first half.

In the second half, the Hornets got their first lead of the game on the first play of the half. Then, it sparked a run for the 76ers, who held a 65-57 lead. The Hornets responded with a 22-10 run to end the third quarter to give the Hornets a 79-75 lead heading into the fourth. Kelly Oubre was able to get going in the third as he was very quiet in the first half with just two points. The Hornets outscored the 76ers 26-21 in the third.

In the fourth quarter it didn't look too good for the Hornets. Their offense went very dry and the 76ers took the lead back from the Hornets. The Hornets didn't score a basket in the fourth quarter until the 8:11 mark of the quarter. Nick Richards achieved his third straight double-double in this one as he had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Gordon Hayward looks like he's still battling his shoulder injury, as he finished with just 7 points on 3-10 shooting. Hayward sat the final 9 minutes of the game. Theo Maledon played a major role in the fourth as he swung the momentum towards the Hornets. He came up with some big plays to give the Hornets a 5 point lead towards the halfway point of the 4th quarter. It led to the Hornets going on a 14-3 run to take a 9 point lead with 4:46 remaining in the game.

However, the 76ers would come rolling back to make it a 2 point game with 1:55 remaining. Pj Tucker scored his first points in 5 games with a three-pointer to bring the 76ers back. Then, Terry Rozier finished off the 76ers as he scored 9 huge points in the fourth quarter to defeat Philadelphia. Terry Rozier looked more like himself as he scored 22 points on the night on 50% shooting. This was a much needed win for the Hornets.

The Hornets next game will be Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 5:00 PM EST in Uptown. The game will be televised on Bally Sports.

1st Quarter: 33-21 76ers

2nd Quarter: 32-21 Hornets

3rd Quarter: 26-21 Hornets

4th Quarter: 28-26 Hornets

Top performers:

Hornets:

Terry Rozier 22 PTS 6 AST 9-18 FG

Pj Washington 19 PTS 6 REB 3 AST 8-14 FG

Nick Richards 13 PTS 13 REB 1 STL 1 BLK

Mason Plumlee 11 PTS 13 REB 6 AST

76ers

Shake Milton 22 PTS 9 AST 7 REB

De'Anthony Melton 20 PTS 4 STL 6 REB

Tobias Harris 19 PTS 6 REB

Montrezl Harrell 16 PTS 7 REB 8-8 FT

Hornets: 44-92 FG 6-23 3PT 13-21 FT 44 REB 25 AST 16 TOV 72 PIP

76ers: 38-86 FG 9-38 3PT 16-18 FT 45 REB 20 AST 19 TOV 54 PIP

