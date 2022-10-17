Skip to main content

JUST IN: Charlotte Hornets Finalize Roster for the 2022-23 Season Opener

The roster is set for the 2022-23 season.
Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they have finalized the roster ahead of the 2022-23 season opener which is set for Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

G LaMelo Ball - No. 1

G James Bouknight - No. 2

F Gordon Hayward - No. 20

F/C Kai Jones - No. 23

G Theo Maledon - No. 9 (two-way)

G Cody Martin - No. 11

F Jalen McDaniels - No. 6

G/F Bryce McGowens - No. 7 (two-way)

F Kelly Oubre Jr. - No. 12

C Mason Plumlee - No. 24

C Nick Richards - No. 4

G Terry Rozier - No. 3

G Dennis Smith Jr. - No. 8

F JT Thor - No. 21

F P.J. Washington - No. 25

C Mark Williams - No. 5

USATSI_19224430
