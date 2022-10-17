JUST IN: Charlotte Hornets Finalize Roster for the 2022-23 Season Opener
The roster is set for the 2022-23 season.
Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they have finalized the roster ahead of the 2022-23 season opener which is set for Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.
G LaMelo Ball - No. 1
G James Bouknight - No. 2
F Gordon Hayward - No. 20
F/C Kai Jones - No. 23
G Theo Maledon - No. 9 (two-way)
G Cody Martin - No. 11
F Jalen McDaniels - No. 6
G/F Bryce McGowens - No. 7 (two-way)
F Kelly Oubre Jr. - No. 12
C Mason Plumlee - No. 24
C Nick Richards - No. 4
G Terry Rozier - No. 3
G Dennis Smith Jr. - No. 8
F JT Thor - No. 21
F P.J. Washington - No. 25
C Mark Williams - No. 5
