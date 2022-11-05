Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Game Preview

The Hornets travel back to the Queen City for their first game of their three game homestand as the Brooklyn Nets (3-6) come to town. The Hornets have struggled as of late mostly due to their injuries. The Hornets have lost three games in a row and have fallen to 3-6. The Nets on the other hand have started out rough to start the season, but it looks like things might be headed back in the right direction for them. Last night, they won by over 40 points to the Washington Wizards. Both teams are coming off games last night so they will have equal rest.

The Hornets' injury report is a frightening thing to witness every night and it doesn't look like it will change in the forecast tonight. Coach Clifford said pre-game before yesterday's game that he thinks in the next few days there's a chance they will get Ball/Rozier/Martin back. Certainly that's good news to hear for every Hornets fan, but it appears to be unlikely that LaMelo Ball will make his season debut tonight. Hornets will most likely be without Gordon Hayward, as well due to his shoulder injury. The Hornets are going to need PJ Washington to step up once again, as he had a rough night against the Grizzlies shooting 2-15 from the field. Last time around that Pj Washington struggled on a back-to-back, he rebounded with a 31 point performance to lead the Hornets to a win.

Let's take a look at the Hornets' opponent. The Nets have dealt with a lot of off-court drama recently, similar to the Hornets. Kyrie Irving was recently suspended 5 games and he will not be available for Brooklyn against Charlotte. Brooklyn will also be without Ben Simmons who is dealing with a knee injury. Hometown native Seth Curry is expected to play. Brooklyn has not had the season that many had anticipated early on, but like Charlotte they have dealt with their own fair share of injuries/different lineups. Kevin Durant has been perfect for the Nets this season as he's averaging 32 points per game on almost 52% shooting from the field. The Nets have a lot of shooters on their team; such as, Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Patty Mills and Royce O'Neale. The Nets are 33-14 with just Kevin Durant and 29-23 with both Durant and Irving since their time in Brooklyn.

What to watch for:

Nic Claxton vs Mason Plumlee/Nick Richards: Nic Claxton has had a really good start to the season for the Nets. The Hornets will have to make sure he's kept off of the glass and also make sure to shut down the lob threat that he is. The game could be won off of who wins the center matchup between Claxton and Richards/Plumlee.

Who wins the hustle stats: Both teams are coming off of back-to-backs. Brooklyn is 0-2 on the second night of a back-to-back and Charlotte is 1-0. As Steve Clifford mentioned previously, "what your record is on the second night of a back-to-back is one of the more telling statistics of want-to, perseverance, and mental toughness." Whichever team hustles more and wins the rebounds/fastbreak points will have a major advantage in this game.

Bench Production: The bench production from both sides will be a huge factor to watch in tonight's game. The Nets' bench averages just 26.4 points per game. On the other hand, the Hornets' bench averages 40.7 points per game. The Hornets have to win in this stat or it will be very hard for them to overcome the Nets star power in Kevin Durant.

2022-2023 Team Stats

Points Per Game

CHA: 111.8

BKN: 113.8

Points Allowed

CHA: 116.2

BKN: 115.1

Field Goal Percentage

CHA: 45.3%

BKN: 48.9%

Assists Per Game

CHA: 27.0

BKN: 25.8

Rebounds Per Game

CHA: 45.6

BKN: 39.9

Charlotte's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders

Points Per Game: Kelly Oubre Jr 17.3 PPG

Assists Per Game: Dennis Smith Jr 6.2 AST

Rebounds Per Game: Mason Plumlee 7.8 REB

Blocks Per Game: PJ Washington 1.2 BLK

Steals Per Game: Dennis Smith Jr 2.2 STL

Brooklyn's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders

Points Per Game: Kevin Durant 32.0 PPG

Assists Per Game: Kevin Durant 5.1 AST

Rebounds Per Game: Nic Claxton 8.8 REB

Blocks Per Game: Nic Claxton 2.2 BLK

Steals Per Game: Royce O'Neale 1.3 STL

