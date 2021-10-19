Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers Game Preview

Game 1: Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs Indiana Pacers (0-0)

The Charlotte Hornets will officially open the lid on the 2021-22 season on Wednesday night in Uptown Charlotte as they welcome in the Indiana Pacers, the team who bounced them out of the playoffs a year ago in the play-in game.

Head coach James Borrego is unsure of what exactly he will get from his starting lineup with SG Terry Rozier (ankle) and SF Miles Bridges (knee) considered day-to-day. Meanwhile, starting small forward Gordon Hayward is working his way back from a bout with COVID-19 and despite not being on a minutes restriction, Hayward said that his conditioning will take some time to get back.

On the flip side, the Pacers will be without SG Caris Lavert (back) who will miss the first four games of the season and SF T.J. Warren is dealing with a foot injury and there is no timetable for return.

2020-21 Team Stats

PPG: 115.3 (IND), 109.5 (CHA)

RPG: 42.7 (IND), 43.8 (CHA)

APG: 27.4 (IND), 26.8 (CHA)

FG%: 47.4 (IND), 45.5 (CHA)

3FG%: 36.4 (IND), 36.9 (CHA)

FT%: 79.2% (IND), 76.1% (CHA)

2020-21 Team Leaders (Returners only):

Minutes: Domantas Sabonis - 36.0 (IND), Terry Rozier - 34.5 (CHA)

FG%: T.J. McConnell - 55.9 (IND), Miles Bridges - 50.4% (CHA)

3FG%: Oshae Brissett - 42.3% (IND), Gordon Hayward - 41.5% (CHA)

PPG: Malcolm Brogdon - 21.1 (IND), Terry Rozier - 20.4 (CHA)

RPG: Domantas Sabonis - 12.0 (IND), P.J. Washington - 6.5 (CHA)

APG: Domantas Sabonis - 6.7 (IND), LaMelo Ball - 6.1 (CHA)

SPG: T.J. McConnell - 1.9 (IND), LaMelo Ball - 1.6 (CHA)

Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game

Pacers roster

PG: Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. McConnell, Brad Wanamaker, Duane Washington Jr.

SG: Chris Duarte, Jeremy Lamb, Caris Lavert, Kelan Martin

SF: Oshae Brissett, DeJon Jarreau, Torrey Craig, Justin Holiday, T.J. Warren

PF Domantas Sabonis, Isaiah Jackson

C Myles Turner, Goga Bitadze

Head coach: Rick Carlisle

Hornets roster

PG: LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith

SG: Terry Rozier, James Bouknight, Kelly Oubre Jr., Scottie Lewis

SF: Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Cody Martin

PF: P.J. Washington, Kai Jones, JT Thor, Arnoldas Kulboka, Jalen McDaniels

C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards, Vernon Carey Jr.

Head coach: James Borrego

