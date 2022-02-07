Skip to main content

Cody Martin, James Bouknight Doubtful vs Raptors

The Hornets may be a bit shorthanded tonight.

Monday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets announced that F Cody Martin (left ankle/achilles soreness) and rookie G James Bouknight (right wrist sprain) are doubtful for tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Martin has really struggled shooting the ball after getting out to a hot start. At one point in the season, Martin actually led all players in three-point field goal percentage. In the last ten games, he is shooting just 21% from deep and a staggering 42% from the charity stripe.

Bouknight showed his frustration in the team's loss on Saturday by standing up and saying something to head coach James Borrego while on the bench. He left the game and did not return.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports. 

