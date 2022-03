Daily NBA Eastern Conference Standings + Playoff Outlook

The playoff race is getting intense.

T1. Philadelphia 76ers - 46-27 Next game: Sunday at Suns T1. Miami Heat - 47-28 Next game: Monday vs Kings T3. Boston Celtics - 46-28 (0.5 GB) Next game: Sunday vs Timberwolves T3. Milwaukee Bucks - 46-28 (0.5 GB) Next game: Tuesday at 76ers 5. Chicago Bulls - 43-31 (3.5 GB) Next game: Monday at Knicks 6. Toronto Raptors - 42-32 (4.5 GB) Next game: Monday vs Celtics 7. Cleveland Cavaliers - 41-33 (5.5 GB) Next game: Monday vs Magic 8. Brooklyn Nets - 39-35 (7.5 GB) Next game: Sunday vs Hornets 9. Charlotte Hornets - 38-36 (8.5 GB) Next game: Sunday at Nets 10. Atlanta Hawks - 37-37 (9.5 GB) Next game: Monday vs Pacers 11. New York Knicks - 32-42 (14.5 GB) Next game: Sunday at Pistons 12. Washington Wizards - 31-42 (15 GB) Next game: Sunday vs Warriors

Current playoff picture:

Play-in G1: 7. Cavaliers vs 8. Nets

Play-in G2: 9. Hornets vs 10. Hawks

1. 76ers vs No. 8 Seed

2. Heat vs No. 7 Seed

3. Celtics vs 6. Raptors

4. Bucks vs 5. Bulls

