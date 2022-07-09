First Impressions of Mark Williams + Bryce McGowens in Summer League

It was an inauspicious start for the Charlotte Hornets in Summer League play as they fell to the Indiana Pacers on Friday, 96-84. A 12-point loss doesn't seem all that bad but the final score is not a true indicator of how one-sided the game was.

The Hornets struggled to hit shots through the first three quarters, heading to the fourth with just 50 points. As a team, Charlotte shot 7/31 from three and forced many of those shots, especially Kai Jones who went 0/10 from three-point land.

The lone bright spot for the Hornets was 2nd round draft pick, Bryce McGowens, who led the team in scoring with 17 points on 6/13 shooting (3/6 3FG). He was a little sloppy at times with the basketball, turning it over four times but he looked like he belonged which is all you can ask for at this stage of his career.

McGowens was the leading scorer at Nebraska as a true freshman, but really struggled with his three-point shot. I'm sure Steve Clifford and Joran Surenkamp were happy to see him not rush his shot and force things that weren't there. He had a few nice passes as well, making sure to get his teammates involved finishing the game with five assists. Defensively, he's got a long way to go, but that's no surprise to anyone in the Hornets' building.

As for first round draft pick, Mark Williams, it was a bit of a mixed bag. He showed his ability to block and change shots at the rim seemingly from the minute he stepped on the floor. His length and size gave Indiana some issues in the paint and on the glass (8 rebounds, 3 off. rebounds). Offensively, it was very blasé. He looked uncertain of what to do at times which lines up with what coach Surenkamp said about him following the first day of minicamp. He got better as the game went on but he's far from being a natural threat on that end of the floor.

Williams, McGowens, and the rest of the Hornets will be back in action on Sunday night to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.