First Look at LaMelo Ball in No. 1 Jersey

Number two never felt right for Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and in year three, he finally gets the number he wanted since he was drafted - No. 1.

"I ain't supposed to wear two ever again in my life," Ball said at the end of the season. "If I see a two, ah man, I don't know what I'm going to do, I ain't going to lie to you. I just ain't never been two. It's just weird for me. It just don't feel like you playing, for real. Like, I don't know who this is. I don't know who number two is. I know my brother, that's it. No other number twos."

A couple of weeks ago, it became official that Ball will wear No. 1 in 2022-23. Friday afternoon, the Hornets shared a few photos of LaMelo in his new look.

