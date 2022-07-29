Skip to main content

First Look at LaMelo Ball in No. 1 Jersey

New year, new number.

Number two never felt right for Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and in year three, he finally gets the number he wanted since he was drafted - No. 1.

"I ain't supposed to wear two ever again in my life," Ball said at the end of the season. "If I see a two, ah man, I don't know what I'm going to do, I ain't going to lie to you. I just ain't never been two. It's just weird for me. It just don't feel like you playing, for real. Like, I don't know who this is. I don't know who number two is. I know my brother, that's it. No other number twos."

A couple of weeks ago, it became official that Ball will wear No. 1 in 2022-23. Friday afternoon, the Hornets shared a few photos of LaMelo in his new look.

