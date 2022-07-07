Four Burning Questions for the Hornets Heading Into Summer League

A few key things to keep your eyes on over the next week.

The 2022 NBA Summer League schedule tips off tomorrow for the Charlotte Hornets as they face the Indiana Pacers. There are a ton of question marks heading into the four-game set but we wanted to focus on the four you see below.

Is this it for Nick Richards?

Richards has yet to make much of an impact with the Hornets since coming into the league and was always viewed as a backup or maybe even third center. With Mason Plumlee still on the roster, Kai Jones potentially taking a major step forward, and Mark Williams battling for a starting spot, this could spell the end for Richards in Charlotte.

For Richards to remain on the roster, he's going to have to show something. It doesn't have to be domination on both ends of the floor or on one end for that matter. But if it's just one area that he shines it such as rebounding, blocking shots, protecting the paint, etc. he'll have a chance.

Has Kai Jones actually made a big leap?

Kai Jones is one of the hardest workers in the entire Hornets organization. He's lived in the gym this offseason and it shows as you'll notice he's not just this big, skinny kid anymore. He's packed on some muscle and has really worked on his ball-handling skills. In the team's Summer League minicamp, he played a lot at the four which he has some experience with but has mainly played the five. His future is at the four, at least in Charlotte.

Although he's documented a lot of his offseason workouts and appears to have taken the next step in his development, we don't know until he's going up against NBA-level competition. These four games will be a good barometer for where Kai is and if he's ready to help contribute on a nightly basis.

Can Bryce McGowens score as efficiently as he did in college?

McGowens led the Nebraska Cornhuskers in scoring as a true freshman, averaging 16.8 points per game. He has a smooth pull up mid-range game and uses his length to his advantage by attacking the rim. He has to improve his efficiency from three-point rage, though, as he only shot 27% from deep last season.

With very little talent around him at Nebraska, McGowens had a ton of offensive responsibility and at times, forced some things. Can he pull back on some of those bad decisions and have confidence in his teammates to help make plays? If so, he's going to translate smoothly.

Can Brady Manek do enough to hang around?

It remains to be seen how much of an opportunity the former Tar Heel will receive with the Hornets in Las Vegas, but if he makes the most of it, he could join the Greensboro Swarm next season. He's known for his three-point shooting but he's going to have to show more than that to be able to stick. He's not the most athletic and doesn't have the quickest feet in the world, so Manek's defense will be something that could hold him back.

