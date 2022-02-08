Skip to main content

Gordon Hayward Exits Game in 1st Quarter vs Raptors, Won't Return

Charlotte loses a piece of its starting lineup.

Charlotte Hornets starting forward Gordon Hayward is in just his third game back from clearing the NBA's Health and Safety protocols but now there is fear, he could miss more time. 

Hayward got tangled up with Gary Trent Jr. on the defensive end of the floor in the first quarter of Monday's game agains the Toronto Raptors which resulted in a left ankle sprain. He will not return to the game. 

Stay tuned for an update on Hayward's status moving forward.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17619535_168388579_lowres
News

Gordon Hayward Exits Game in 1st Quarter vs Raptors, Won't Return

14 seconds ago
USATSI_17619523_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Raptors

54 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2022-02-07T092112.393
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Raptors

3 hours ago
USATSI_17426271_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball Named to All-Star Game as Injury Replacement

3 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-02-07T143806.234
News

Cody Martin, James Bouknight Doubtful vs Raptors

4 hours ago
USATSI_17458419_168388579_lowres
News

Swarm Fall to Magic, 107-97

7 hours ago
USATSI_17563542_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Raptors

9 hours ago
IMG_9049
News

WATCH: LaMelo Ball Postgame vs Heat

Feb 5, 2022