Gordon Hayward Exits Game in 1st Quarter vs Raptors, Won't Return

Charlotte Hornets starting forward Gordon Hayward is in just his third game back from clearing the NBA's Health and Safety protocols but now there is fear, he could miss more time.

Hayward got tangled up with Gary Trent Jr. on the defensive end of the floor in the first quarter of Monday's game agains the Toronto Raptors which resulted in a left ankle sprain. He will not return to the game.

Stay tuned for an update on Hayward's status moving forward.

