Photo gallery: Greensboro Swarm vs. Long Island Nets

Mitchell Northam

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Despite leading by as much as 18 points, the Greensboro Swarm fell at home Saturday night to the Long Island Nets, 119-109.

Leading the way in scoring for the G-League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets was Joe Chealey, who had 30 points, five assists and four rebounds. Rookie Caleb Martin stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block.

For the L.I. Nets, Nicolas Claxton tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds, a block, a steal and an assist off the bench.

All photos by Mitchell Northam of Hornet Maven, Sports Illustrated.

