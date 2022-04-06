Heat Run Away from Hornets Late as Defense Disappears Again

Things couldn't have started any better for the Hornets as they set the tone early with their play on the defensive end and attacking the basket hard on the other end. Charlotte scored the first nine points of the ball game and hit their first three attempts from three-point range, including two deep shots from LaMelo Ball that hit nothing but net. Miami responded with a 10-2 run that was ignited via the effort on the offensive glass, creating second-chance points.

Toward the end of the first and over into the second, the Hornets cooled off significantly from three missing the next seven attempts. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson provided a shot in the arm off the Heat bench hitting 6/7 from deep in the first half. His fellow benchmate, Tyler Herro, also had his shooting touch early as the two combined for 34 points at the midway point.

Miami took its first lead of the game, 42-41, at the 8:06 mark of the second quarter and from that point on, dominated the remainder of the first half. Charlotte's offense didn't have the same ball movement as it had early on and continued to hoist up bad shots due to having their backs up against the shot clock. The Heat ended the half on a 17-6 run in the final three and a half minutes to take a 70-60 lead into the locker room.