Heat Run Away from Hornets Late as Defense Disappears Again
MIAMI, FL - Tuesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Miami Heat 144-115. The loss gives Miami the four-game season series sweep over the Hornets, a feat that was last accomplished in the 2017-18 season.
Things couldn't have started any better for the Hornets as they set the tone early with their play on the defensive end and attacking the basket hard on the other end. Charlotte scored the first nine points of the ball game and hit their first three attempts from three-point range, including two deep shots from LaMelo Ball that hit nothing but net. Miami responded with a 10-2 run that was ignited via the effort on the offensive glass, creating second-chance points.
Toward the end of the first and over into the second, the Hornets cooled off significantly from three missing the next seven attempts. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson provided a shot in the arm off the Heat bench hitting 6/7 from deep in the first half. His fellow benchmate, Tyler Herro, also had his shooting touch early as the two combined for 34 points at the midway point.
Miami took its first lead of the game, 42-41, at the 8:06 mark of the second quarter and from that point on, dominated the remainder of the first half. Charlotte's offense didn't have the same ball movement as it had early on and continued to hoist up bad shots due to having their backs up against the shot clock. The Heat ended the half on a 17-6 run in the final three and a half minutes to take a 70-60 lead into the locker room.
The Hornets began the third quarter much like they did the game, coming out aggressive and stringing together stops to go on an 8-0 run to open things up. Just four minutes into the half, the Hornets grabbed the lead back, 80-79 but Miami made 5/12 threes in the quarter and took a 102-97 lead into the fourth and final quarter. Miles Bridges had 14 points on 5/6 shooting from the floor to keep the Hornets within reach.
Unfortunately, that offense would quickly dissipate as the Hornets went just 6/21 from the floor in the fourth. Miami's defense really clamped down and made it difficult to get a clean look. This wasn't the first time the Hornets had a bad offensive output in a single quarter against the Heat. Earlier this season, Charlotte registered just eight points in a loss at Spectrum Center. With the loss, the Hornets now drop to the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference standings.
BOX SCORE
CHA: 32-28-37-18-115
MIA: 29-41-32-42-144
TEAM STATS (ACCUMULATIVE)
1st
CHA: 14/24 FG | 3/9 3FG | 9 REB | 22 PIP | 1 TOs
MIA: 9/21 FG | 5/9 3FG | 12 REB | 6 PIP | 4 TOs
2nd
CHA: 25/44 FG | 8/21 3FG | 13 REB | 34 PIP | 6 TOs
MIA: 26/43 FG | 11/17 3FG | 19 REB | 22 PIP | 8 TOs
3rd
CHA: 39/64 FG | 12/29 3FG | 21 REB | 54 PIP | 8 TOs
MIA: 38/65 FG | 16/29 3FG | 27 REB | 36 PIP | 12 TOs
4th
CHA: 45/85 FG | 12/38 3FG | 31 REB | 66 PIP | 15 TOs
MIA: 48/84 FG | 23/42 3FG | 41 REB | 42 PIP | 15 TOs
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.