Hornets Announce New Statement Edition Court

The Charlotte Hornets released their 2022-23 Statement Edition uniforms on Thursday afternoon, removing the "CHA" abbreviation across the chest and going back to the Hornets wordmark.

In addition to the new uniforms, the Hornets will also have a new court to play on. This will be the first time in the franchise's history that they will play on a court dedicated to the Statement Edition uniforms.

The purple silhouette of the Hornet will be used at midcourt for the first time ever. To add a little flare to the court, the Hornets added a half basketball above each free throw line. If you look closely enough, you can see the honeycomb pattern in the painted area and along the apron of the court as well.

"This is an opportunity for us to add an additional layer of excitement and fresh look from time to time when fans are coming here for games," Hornets Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Seth Bennett stated.

This court will be used in each of the nine home games where the Hornets wear the Statement Edition Uniforms. The dates and opponents for those nights can be seen below.

Oct. 29 vs Golden State Warriors

Nov. 5 vs Brooklyn Nets

Dec. 3 vs Milwaukee Bucks

Dec. 31 vs Brooklyn Nets

Jan. 14 vs Boston Celtics

Feb. 11 vs Denver Nuggets

Feb. 25 vs Miami Heat

Mar. 11 vs Utah Jazz

Apr. 9 vs Cleveland Cavaliers

