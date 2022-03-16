Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Hawks

The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

PG LaMelo Ball

USATSI_17194505_168388579_lowres

Season Stats: 19.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 7.3 apg, 1.5 spg, 42% FG, 36% 3FG

SG Terry Rozier

USATSI_17244177_168388579_lowres

Season stats: 19.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.3 spg, 44% FG, 38% 3FG

SF Miles Bridges

USATSI_17302075_168388579_lowres

Season stats: 20.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.8 apg, 48% FG, 31% 3FG

PF P.J. Washington

USATSI_17365947_168388579_lowres

Season stats:9.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 45% FG, 36% 3FG

C Mason Plumlee

USATSI_17694578_168388579_lowres

Season stats: 6.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 63% FG

