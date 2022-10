Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for today's preseason game against the Boston Celtics.

LaMelo Ball

Terry Rozier

Kelly Oubre Jr.

PJ Washington

Mason Plumlee

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.