Hornets Battle Back for Win Over Pelicans

Both offenses finally woke up after the intermission, each posting 35 points in the third quarter. New Orleans continued to attack the paint while the Hornets did a much better job taking care of the basketball and began to hit a few more shots from three. The Pelicans’ lead was cut to just one following an 8-0 Hornets run which saw a couple of threes from LaMelo Ball. Each time the Hornets trimmed the lead, the Pelicans answered back with a mini run of their own.

At the 6:22 mark of the third quarter, Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones was ejected for a high elbow that connected with Miles Bridges' jaw as Jones was driving toward the rim. Later in the quarter, Jaxson Hayes was assessed a technical foul after arguing a charge call. Despite the Pelicans getting a little frustrated, they went to the fourth with an 84-78 lead.

The Hornets went on an 8-0 run to tie the game up at 95 at the four-minute mark, but both teams went scoreless for the next two minutes. Jaxson Hayes broke the tie with a thunderous dunk, but a Miles Bridges corner three gave the Hornets the lead. On the next trip up the floor, Hayes was fouled by Bridges on another dunk attempt. He would go on to hit both free throws. Back-to-back dunks by P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee made it a 102-99 game in favor of the Hornets with just a tick under a minute to go.

McCollum muscled his way through the lane after the New Orleans timeout to trim it to one. The Pelicans had a massive defensive breakdown which led to a wide-open Plumlee dunk. Jose Alvarado got a quick bucket, but once again, the Hornets washed it out on a floater by LaMelo Ball. Charlotte played really tight defense on the final possession and New Orleans was unable to get off a shot.