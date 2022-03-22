Hornets Battle Back for Win Over Pelicans
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- The Charlotte Hornets fought back to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-103 on Monday night to move to two games above .500.
It wasn't a pretty start to the game for the Hornets, but the Pelicans didn't come out firing on all cylinders either. The game was played at a much slower pace than the Hornets would like and it effected them early.
Jonas Valanciunas was a mismatch problem for Charlotte from the opening tip. He had a double-double at the half (10 points, 10 rebounds) and was one of three Pelicans to have at least two offensive rebounds in the first 24 minutes of play. New Orleans pounded the rock inside and continued to rack up second chance points.
With the Hornets struggling to establish a rhythm offensively, head coach James Borrego turned to Isaiah Thomas off the bench who chipped in 11 points in the second quarter on 4/7 shooting from the field (2/3 3FG). The Pelicans claimed a 49-43 lead at the break.
Both offenses finally woke up after the intermission, each posting 35 points in the third quarter. New Orleans continued to attack the paint while the Hornets did a much better job taking care of the basketball and began to hit a few more shots from three. The Pelicans’ lead was cut to just one following an 8-0 Hornets run which saw a couple of threes from LaMelo Ball. Each time the Hornets trimmed the lead, the Pelicans answered back with a mini run of their own.
At the 6:22 mark of the third quarter, Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones was ejected for a high elbow that connected with Miles Bridges' jaw as Jones was driving toward the rim. Later in the quarter, Jaxson Hayes was assessed a technical foul after arguing a charge call. Despite the Pelicans getting a little frustrated, they went to the fourth with an 84-78 lead.
The Hornets went on an 8-0 run to tie the game up at 95 at the four-minute mark, but both teams went scoreless for the next two minutes. Jaxson Hayes broke the tie with a thunderous dunk, but a Miles Bridges corner three gave the Hornets the lead. On the next trip up the floor, Hayes was fouled by Bridges on another dunk attempt. He would go on to hit both free throws. Back-to-back dunks by P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee made it a 102-99 game in favor of the Hornets with just a tick under a minute to go.
McCollum muscled his way through the lane after the New Orleans timeout to trim it to one. The Pelicans had a massive defensive breakdown which led to a wide-open Plumlee dunk. Jose Alvarado got a quick bucket, but once again, the Hornets washed it out on a floater by LaMelo Ball. Charlotte played really tight defense on the final possession and New Orleans was unable to get off a shot.
BOX SCORE
NO: 22-25-35-19-103
CHA: 19-21-35-28-106
TEAM STATS (ACCUMULATIVE)
1st
NO 9/25 FG | 3/7 3FG | 13 REB | 12 PIP | 4 TOs
CHA 8/20 FG | 2/9 3FG | 11 REB | 10 PIP | 6 TOs
2nd
NO 20/48 FG | 5/12 3FG | 26 REB | 22 PIP | 7 TOs
CHA 16/38 FG | 6/18 3FG | 18 REB | 16 PIP | 11 TOs
3rd
NO 32/70 FG | 8/19 3FG | 38 REB | 40 PIP | 11 TOs
CHA 27/60 FG | 11/32 3FG | 26 REB | 28 PIP | 13 TOs
4th
NO 40/90 FG | 9/24 3FG | 47 REB | 54 PIP | 15 TOs
CHA 40/79 FG | 13/37 3FG | 35 REB | 46 PIP | 17TOs
