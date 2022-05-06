Darvin Ham is one of several candidates the Charlotte Hornets have shortlisted to interview for their head coaching vacancy. Ham has been tipped as a future head coach for some time interviewing with the LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings this summer and previously Dallas, Washington, Indiana and LA again in 2019. In this year’s 2021 NBA GM survey Ham was voted the “Best Assistant Coach” in the NBA with a tied lead of 17% share of the vote with Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

So who is Devin Ham and what do Charlotte fans need to know about their potential future head coach?

Ham was born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan. It’s reported he has a strong relationship with numerous Michigan based NBA players, this was supported by a Kyle Kuzma tweet where he was advocating for Ham to become a Head Coach.

With Ham's Michigan ties what immediately jumps to mind is Ham’s potential relationship with Miles Bridges who grew up in Flint, Michigan just down the road. Bridges is a restricted free agent this off-season and the longest tenured current Hornet. Although there aren't any reports of Ham and Bridges having a relationship, it’s plausible to think they could.

It’s also important to be aware that Ham has reportedly been given the seal of approval as a head coach by Klutch Sports who represent Miles Bridges (Plus Kai Jones). Back in 2019 when Ham was a candidate for the 2019 Lakers job opening, ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz reported

“Back then, the dynamic between the Lakers and Klutch was a bit different, but Ham still reportedly was Klutch Approved. I know as a source that he was on the OK list of the LeBron James/Rich Paul (group) last time, that cohort… He is tough, and he is also really smart, and I will tell you this: Mike Budenholzer suffers no fools. He is the pickiest. There are people who find it obnoxious, like either “you’re one of my kind of people, or you’re not, either you get it or you don’t.” He (Ham) gets it! And there is something to be said for that, because look who the graduates are. I think history is treating Kenny Atkinson really well. Quin Snyder. Taylor Jenkins. Need I go on?’

This quote only goes to strengthen Ham’s case as a candidate as Klutch are one of the most powerful agencies in the NBA.

Ham played college basketball for Otero Junior College and then went onto Texas Tech. He was largely a role player, averaging 8 pts 5 reb 1 ast for his career, he was best known for shattering the backboard and rim in the 1996 NCAA Tournament and subsequently appearing on the cover of our very own Sports Illustrated.

Ham went undrafted in 1996 but through hard work and determination established himself as a 9 year NBA veteran. He won an NBA championship with the '04 Pistons, a team known for their physical, defensive style of play. Ham’s NBA experience wasn’t a luxurious one, he didn’t have teams fawning over him and tickling his ego. Ham pushed and grinded every year just to be in the league. His humble approach, work ethic and mentality is something he brings as a coach and helps him relate to not just to the stars but every player on the roster.

Following his playing career Ham ended up coaching as an assistant in the D-League with the New Mexico’s team the “Thunderbirds” from 2008-2011. This experience in the D-League would serve him well in Charlotte where the Greensboro Swarm have been an important development environment for the franchise. Having a head coach who understands the G-League, even if it is much different now to how it was then, is important to continue to develop Charlotte’s young players.

In 2011 Ham got his first coaching opportunity with the LA Lakers, it was Mitch Kupchak Lakers GM at the time who gave him his first coaching job in the NBA. As an assistant coach his focus was on player development, during that time he became well respected throughout the NBA. In 2013 Ham left to become an assistant coach for Mike Budenholzer (Bud) who was appointed head coach of the Atlanta Hawks. Ham had played under Bud for the Austin Spurs D-league team in 2008, for which Bud was the head coach.

Ham’s role shifted with Atlanta, while player development was still part of his role he took a greater role in opponent scouting and coaching both the team's offense and defense. Ham took full advantage of the opportunity and was a big part of the successful Hawks teams which peaked in 2015 with Atlanta finishing with a 60-22 record and having x5 All-Stars (Korver, Johnson, Horford, Millsap, Teague). In 2018 when Budenholzer was appointed as Bucks head coach, Ham followed and they want onto even more success winning the 2021 NBA Championship.

In the modern-day NBA fans like to pigeon hole coaches. You often hear about “Big man coaches”, “Point Guard Whisperers” and “Offensive/Defensive specialists”. Darvin Ham is a basketball coach plain and simple, he knows every part of the game and has been part of some of the best teams of the last decade with the Hawks and Bucks. Despite not having head coaching experience which many are speculating Charlotte are prioritising, Ham has to be considered as a strong candidate for the position.

