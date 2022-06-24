All Hornets Podcast Network: Live Draft Show Part 1 + 2

Part 1

Mark, Time, Chase, James and guest Nick Denning start recording after the 10th pick and build up to the anticipated 13th and 15th selections. It's safe to say they were caught off-guard by the Duren trade and the group were split on the overall value of the move.

Part 2

James goes solo after some technical difficulties with the original recording to offer reaction to the Bryce McGowens trade and selection. James also touches on some interesting Kupchak quotes, the head coaching search and the Hornets draft philosophy coming into the night. For some reason on the audio there is a background buzzing noise, to help off-set this I suggest reducing the volume of the podcast and it becomes unnoticeable.

The Spotify Link as seen above will be updated shortly when live, for now you can listen on Podbean or Apple Podcasts



