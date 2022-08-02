Hornets Finalize Coaching Staff

Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford has finalized his coaching staff for the 2022-23 season which features a blend of returners along with some newcomers. In all, Clifford's staff is a large one, coming in at nine members.

New coaches: Tyrone Corbin, Bob Beyer, Rex Walters, Bruce Kreutzer and Brian O’Connor

Returning coaches: Marlon Garnett, Jay Hernandez, Nick Friedman and Norman Richardson

Corbin has 16 years of NBA coaching experience, having most recently coached under Clifford with the Orlando Magic from 2018-21. He also has served as the interim head coach for the Utah Jazz in 2010-11 before earning the full-time head coaching position the following season. In parts of four seasons with the Jazz, Corbin accumulated a record of 112-146.

Bob Beyer is making a return to Charlotte as he spent the 2013-14 season with the Hornets under Clifford. He has served as an assistant coach for Toronto, Orlando, Golden State, Detroit, Oklahoma City, Sacramento and most recently, New Orleans in 2021-22.

Bruce Kreutzer is another familiar face who is making his way back to the Queen City, Kreutzer was a part of Clifford's staff in Charlotte from 2015-18. He is known as the coach that "fixed" Kemba Walker's shot and also worked extensively with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, earning the nickname "shot doctor".

Rex Walters joins Beyer in coming over to Charlotte from New Orleans. He has 18 years of NBA and collegiate coaching experience, including eight years as a head coach. Walters went 31-33 in two years at Florida Atlantic and 127-127 in six seasons at San Francisco.

Brian O’Connor made his way onto the staff thanks to his connection with Patrick Ewing, who served on Clifford's staff in his previous stint. O'Connor was also a basketball operations intern with the Hornets during the 2016-17 NBA season.

