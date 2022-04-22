Skip to main content

Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak Comments on the Firing of James Borrego

Kupchak gives a statement on today's head coaching change.

Friday morning, the Charlotte Hornets stunned a lot of people around the league by firing head coach James Borrego. For the second straight season, the Hornets were blown out of the play-in tournament, this time, at the hand of the Atlanta Hawks. 

Shortly after the news broke, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak released a statement on the move and thanks Borrego for his service.

“I want to thank JB for his hard work and commitment during these past four seasons,” said Kupchak. “Beyond his work as a coach, he is a tremendous person. I wish him and his family the best in the future. These decisions are always difficult. Having said that, we have a talented, young core of players which has me very excited about the future of the Hornets. We will begin the search for our new head coach immediately.”

Borrego posted a 138-163 (.458) record during his four years at the helm and this past season, he led the team to 43 wins - marking the first winning season for the organization since 2015-16.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17993297_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Hornets Fire Head Coach James Borrego

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
USATSI_17135025_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Where Do the Hornets Go From Here?

By Schuyler CallihanApr 21, 2022
USATSI_17695537_168388579_lowres (1)
News

A Close Look at James Bouknight’s Rookie Campaign with Charlotte

By Israel OmondiApr 18, 2022
USATSI_18047770_168388579_lowres
News

Miles Bridges Comments on Upcoming Free Agency, Thoughts on Remaining in Charlotte

By Schuyler CallihanApr 18, 2022
USATSI_17944749_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Hold Two First Round Picks in 2022 Following Pelicans Win Over Clippers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 17, 2022
USATSI_17993307_168388579_lowres (1)
News

PODCAST: What's the Buzz? Ep. 3 - Reacting to Jake Fischer's Take on Hornets' Future

By Schuyler CallihanApr 15, 2022
USATSI_18047769_168388579_lowres (1)
News

LaMelo Ball Plans to Change Jersey Number Next Season

By Schuyler CallihanApr 15, 2022
USATSI_18085439_168388579_lowres
News

NBA Fines Miles Bridges for Throwing Mouthpiece at a Fan

By Schuyler CallihanApr 15, 2022