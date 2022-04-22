Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak Comments on the Firing of James Borrego

Friday morning, the Charlotte Hornets stunned a lot of people around the league by firing head coach James Borrego. For the second straight season, the Hornets were blown out of the play-in tournament, this time, at the hand of the Atlanta Hawks.

Shortly after the news broke, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak released a statement on the move and thanks Borrego for his service.

“I want to thank JB for his hard work and commitment during these past four seasons,” said Kupchak. “Beyond his work as a coach, he is a tremendous person. I wish him and his family the best in the future. These decisions are always difficult. Having said that, we have a talented, young core of players which has me very excited about the future of the Hornets. We will begin the search for our new head coach immediately.”

Borrego posted a 138-163 (.458) record during his four years at the helm and this past season, he led the team to 43 wins - marking the first winning season for the organization since 2015-16.

